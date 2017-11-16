Resultados de la fecha dos del balompié 3ª Instruccional 2005

Infoecos/Colima
Esperándose el resurgimiento de equipos que hasta ahora han aguantado candela en el torneo de liga 2017/18 del balompié Tercera Instruccional 2005, se celebró la jornada dos, cuyo cierre fue el pasado lunes por la tarde, tras iniciar el miércoles de la semana anterior.
Los resultados:
SAN RAFAEL 15: Carlos Cernas 5, Brandon Bautista 3, Moisés González 2, Daniel Sandoval 2, Osmar Ramírez 2 y Bryan Tapia 1-UdeG COFRADÍA 1: Heriberto Saucedo 1. Arbitraje de Enrique Ramírez Cárdenas.
ACADEMIA ATLAS 0-UNIVERSIDAD DE COLIMA 8: Gustavo Santillán 2, Gael Arias 2, Marcelo Maldonado 2 y Brandon Santana 2. Arbitraje de Christian Preciado Langarica.
SUTERM LO DE VILLA 0-SINDICATO AYUNTAMIENTO DE COLIMA 3: Manuel Ávalos 1, Luis Padilla 1 y Salvador Ceballos 1. Arbitraje de Walter Daniel Huerta.
LEÓN COLIMA 0-2 CHIVAS CENTENARIO, por default. El León no presentó credenciales de jugadores.
ATLÉTICO TECOMÁN 0-LA VILLA 7: Quebéc García 3, César Rodríguez 1, Tomás Macías 1, Armando Corona 1 y Óscar Solano 1. Arbitraje de Luis Manuel Castillo Serrano.
JAGUARES 0-PACHUCA TUZOS 10: Julio Ramos 3, Adán Vázquez 2, Carlos Hernández 2, Jorge Flores 1, Ian Bueno 1 y Ángel Sánchez 1. Arbitraje de Walter Daniel Huerta.
CANTERA CLUB AMÉRICA 3: Luis George 1, César Hernández 1 y Miguel Villa 1-REAL MANRIQUE 2: Raymundo Solano 1 y Adrián Aldana 1. Arbitraje de Jorge Granados Barba.
SAN JERÓNIMO 3: Armando García 2 y Sergio Hernández 1-SNTE 39 1: Paolo Torres 1. Arbitraje de Juan José Orozco Rodríguez.
TITANES, FC 0-SAN MARCOS 2: Rafael Jiménez 1 y Andrés Magaña 1. Arbitraje de Luis Manuel Castillo Serrano.
No se programó Villa de Álvarez vs Deportivo Tecomense. El descanso fue para Deportivo Ocotillo.