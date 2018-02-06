Marcadores de la fecha 11 del balompié Tercera Instruccional

Infoecos/Colima
CHIVAS CENTENARIO 1: Gillwerth Villa 1-PACHUCA TUZOS 2: Carlos Hernández 1 y Óscar Tagle 1. Arbitraje de Óscar Guadalupe Campillo Espinoza.
VILLA DE ÁLVAREZ 4: Nick Jacobo 2, Oswaldo Cruz 1 y Juan Rodríguez 1-LEÓN COLIMA 1: Sin anotador. Arbitraje de Adrián Flores.
ACADEMIA ATLAS 1: Óscar López 1-JAGUARES 3: Mario García 2 y Mateo Mondragón 1. Arbitraje de César Joel Peralta Haro.
DEPORTIVO OCOTILLO 0-SAN JERÓNIMO 9: Antonio Zamora 4, Willver Toledo 3, Christian Preciado 1 y Damián Zamora 1. Arbitraje de Luis Flores.
LA VILLA 1-DEPORTIVO BUENAVISTA 1: Isidro Cruz 1, ganando en penales La Villa 5-4. Arbitraje de Diego Orlando Pedraza, reportando a anotadores de tiempo reglamentario y de penales en el casillero de resultado normal. Por La Villa: Christian Rojas, Alex Santos, César Rodríguez, Tomás Macías, Francisco Reyna y Kevin Sereno. Por Buenavista: Isidro Cruz, Víctor López, Yamel Cruz y Arnold Ceballos.
TECOMENSE 8: Rafael Ortega 4, David Navarro 2, Ángel Mendoza 1 y Fernando GuÍzar 1-REAL MANRIQUE 0. Arbitraje de Adrián Flores.
TECOMÁN LA VILLA 0-SUTERM LO DE VILLA 8: Juan Puente 3, Johan Delgado 2, Jorge Rosas 1, César Vázquez 1 y Alejandro Sánchez 1. Arbitraje de Luis Flores.
SNTE 39 2: Alfredo Aguilar 1 y Martell Esparza 1-SINDICATO AYUNTAMIENTO DE COLIMA 1: Salvador Ceballos 1. Arbitraje de Juan Martínez Rodríguez.
UNIVERSIDAD DE COLIMA 3: Víctor García 2 y Edwin Sánchez 1-SAN MARCOS 4: Rafael Jiménez 4. Arbitraje de Miguel García Ramírez.
Pendiente UdeG Cofradía Vs. Titanes, FC. No se programó San Rafael-América Colima.