Resultados de la fecha uno del balompié Cuarta Infantil 2008

Infoecos/Colima
DELFINES ANÁHUAC 7: Esteban Alcaraz 2, Eduardo Magaña 2, Santiago Becerra 1, Óscar Rivera 1 y autogol de Kendor Pérez 1-MONARCAS COLIMA (jugó con ocho) 0. Sancionó Juan Martínez Rodríguez.
ATLÉTICO INFONAVIT 3: Armando Carrasco 1, Josué Aguilar 1 y Ángel Luna 1-LA VILLA 2: Emiliano Rodríguez y Alejandro Hernández 1. Sancionó Juan José Orozco Rodríguez.
VILLA DE ÁLVAREZ 5: Axel Martínez 3 y Guillermo Gómez 2-LINCES VILANOVA 0. Sancionó Carlos Márquez Valverde.
DEPORTIVO TINAJAS 0-ATLAS COLIMA 8: Kevin Hernández 2, Omar Cuevas 2, Carlos Barragán 2, Marcos Sevilla 1 y Maribel Mendoza 1. Sancionó Luis Manuel Castillo Serrano.
CHIGÜILINES 2: Julio Valencia 1 y Luis Villalobos 1-DEPORTIVO CAPA 2: José Franco 1 y Giovanni Hernández 1. Quedaron 3-3 en penales. Sancionó Víctor Solano Rodríguez.
PACHUCA TUZOS COLIMA 22: José Sánchez 8, Emmanuel Castro 3, Jonathan Salas 2, Giovanni Valencia 2, José Gómez 1, Diego Saucedo 1, Santiago Ramos 1, Ángel Castillo 1, Alejandro Rojo 1, Uriel Ortega 1 y Kevin Delgadillo 1-DEPORTIVO BUENAVISTA 0. Sancionó Francisco Javier Paredes Valencia.
COMALA PUEBLO MÁGICO 6: Ian Covarrubias 2, Pablo López 1, Alan Ramírez 1, Ulises Ochoa 1 y Darío Virgen 1-REFUGIO INFONAVIT 0. Sancionó Humberto García E.
SAN JERÓNIMO 3: Diego Briceño 1, Justin Ochoa 1 y Carlos Rivera-ATLAS FRAY PEDRO 2: Andrés Barreda 2. Sancionó Jorge Granados Barba.